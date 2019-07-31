LAJOSE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that road work and bridge repairs along Route 3003 (Thompsontown Road) in Ferguson Township is scheduled to start next week.
The bridge spans Barrett Run, near Holes Road. Repairing the bridge will eliminate it from the list of Clearfield County bridges in poor condition.
Work will get underway on Monday, Aug. 5 and a detour will be in place. The official detour will use Route 3003 (Thompsontown Road), Route 3014 (North Camp Road), and Route 36 (Colonel Drake Highway). Motorists familiar with the area may choose alternate routes. Residents will be able to access their homes using the official detour.
Work will include replacing the superstructure of the bridge, along with mill and fill roadway operations on Route 3003 between Route 3016 (LaJose Road) and Holes Road. All work will be performed by PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance.
The concreate-beam bridge is 23-feet long and was built in 1937. Average daily traffic on this section of Route 3003 averages 235 vehicles each day.
PennDOT expects work on this bridge to be completed by early September. Should work progress allow, PennDOT will remove the traffic restrictions earlier. All work is weather dependent.
