WOODLAND — Bradford Township is applying for a Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank loan for the Egypt Road bridge project through the state Department of Transportation.
It is in conjunction with the retroactive reimbursement program, according to Supervisor Ronald Krise. The township would be reimbursed 80% of the loan once the project is completed.
The township also is continuing grant applications. They recently were denied PennDOT and Department of Community and Economic Development grants, according to Secretary Karen Fulmer. They are now receiving outside guidance in rewriting the applications.
“(We’re) trying to rewrite the grant applications again, trying to hopefully get the grants,” said Fulmer.
The loan is a guaranteed method of getting 80% of costs reimbursed, but the process takes a significant amount of time. To borrow the money takes about six months, Krise stated.
The township is soliciting engineering proposals for the bridge with July 1 as a proposed delivery date, according to Krise.