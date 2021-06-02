WOODLAND — Bradford Township continues chipping away at roadwork, receiving state-wide recognition along the way.
The state Senate sent a citation of congratulations to the township for its roadwork. The township was recently named 2020 Dirt, Gravel, and Low-Volume Road Cooperator of the Year.
“For many years Bradford Township has provided the district with new road projects while delivering exceptional results of long completion,” the document reads.
From 2019 to 2020, the township finished a project on Lake Street and two phases of a Millstone Road project. These projects helped preserve water resources, according to the document, which was sponsored by Wayne Langerholc Jr.
Road work continues throughout Bradford Township, according to Supervisor Dennis Mulhollan, Jr.
The team has been working on Graham Road. They began filling potholes and hoped to be done on Wednesday or in the near future, Mulhollan stated.
The team took a brief detour to install 140 feet of pipe starting from the corner of Knepp Road, according to Mulhollan. After Graham Road, they will care for their equipment and then continue on the pathway.
“We’ll bring our equipment back, fix it up and then head out,” Mulhollan stated.
The paving projects have experienced a setback. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. informed the township that the paving timeline has been pushed back. The company has been struggling to employ drivers.
Hawbaker was recently charged with four counts of theft, according to the Office of the Attorney General. A governmental press release noted the company allegedly mishandled workers’ retirement and health insurance funds.
Hawbaker is currently addressing bigger projects, according to Mulhollan. According to the Office of the Attorney General, Hawbaker is one of the largest contractors working on behalf of the commonwealth, obtaining about $1.7 billion in funding.