ALLPORT — A 62-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at his residence on Allport Cutoff in Bradford Township after two men entered his home brandishing a firearm, demanding drugs.
The incident occurred around noon on Wednesday.
According to Clearfield-based state police, troopers were notified by Clearfield County 911 Emergency Services that a male had been shot in the leg.
Upon arrival on scene, troopers found the male victim sitting in a chair, putting pressure on his leg with two towels. The victim said two men confronted him, demanding drugs. After taking the drugs from the victim, one of the men fired a single round, striking the victim in the left leg.
The victim was transported from the scene to a hospital to receive medical treatment.
The victim provided a description of the males:
• One male was about 6 feet tall, thin build, white but slightly darker skin, wearing khaki shorts, white socks and a black ball cap.
• The second male was approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, thin build, wearing jean shorts, sneakers and a black ball cap.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact troopers at the Clearfield barracks at 814-857-3800.