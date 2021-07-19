Thank you to the Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. members, especially Shawn Fye, Robert Shearer, Corey Bloom, Jesse Puit, and anyone else who helped in any way in getting the Curwensville Days trailer over to Irvin Park and back again after the festival was over, and also for stringing the lights and taking the lights and the banner down. Also thank you to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center for the fine job they did on sealing our trailer and the sign they designed. It’s awesome. Also to everyone who helped in any way , the Curwensville Days committee would like to thank each and every one of you. Thank you also to the Curwensville Borough Council for allowing us to use Irvin Park for this week every year.
Martha Tozer, President
Curwensville Days Committee