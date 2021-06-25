PHILIPSBURG — A trail at Cold Stream recently received attention, according to information presented at a recent Philipsburg Borough Council meeting.
The trail was widened and mulched, according to Borough Manager Joel Watson. Drainage pipes were also added at particular spots.
“The majority of (the trail) is wide enough for people to walk side-by-side,” Watson said.
Truckloads of mulch were brought near the trail. Crew members then used wheelbarrows to take the mulch back to the trail, which is about a mile long.
“They did this whole thing in a week,” Watson noted. “It actually goes down pretty quick.”
In the past, inmates from a correctional facility brushed out some of the area, according to Watson.
Safety is a priority for the trail. When erosion causes the trail to chip away close to the stream, the borough makes an alternative route away from the edge. The borough also cuts stumps to prevent any hikers from tripping and twisting an ankle.
Pipes were installed in areas prone to washouts, Watson stated. Walkers in the past may have had to jump over these areas after heavy rainfall.
The borough also has plans for a new trail on the southwest side, according to Watson. This would allow walkers to have a change of scenery.
“The plan is to get a walking trail on that side also, probably at least up to the pump station,” Watson stated at a recent borough meeting.
The borough crew has many ongoing projects over the summer, including attending to the sidewalk at the Old Mud Church. Over the summer, students join the team, helping with the borough’s load.