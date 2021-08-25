PHILIPSBURG — For a little over two months, the Philipsburg Borough has been searching for a representative for the Moshannon-Valley Joint Sewer Authority Board.
The borough has received no interest to date regarding the position.
The representative would have to go to meetings and “look out for the best interests of the borough,” according to Secretary Shelley Walstrom.
There are no qualifications for the role except the person must reside in Philipsburg Borough. The representative would have to go to monthly meetings.
The borough has two representatives. Fred Grauch fills the other spot.
The Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority serves five municipalities: Philipsburg Borough, Chester Hill Borough, Rush Township, Decatur Township and Morris Township, according to past stories by The Progress. Last year, the authority treated about 1.2 million average gallons per day.
Anyone interested in being a representative can contact the borough office. Walstrom noted that this is a good opportunity for newcomers to the area.
“If there’s anybody new to Philipsburg, and they’re looking to get involved, whether it’s a small way, that might be a good way to get your feet wet,” Walstrom said. “The gentleman who was on there prior to that’s how he got on, he attended some meetings. He just wanted to get involved a little bit with the borough.”