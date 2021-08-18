PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Borough crew has been hard at work at Old Mud Church prior to the big historic celebration scheduled for Sept. 18.
Those walking around Old Mud Church may notice the work on the sidewalks. The crew has also been giving attention to the plant life. At the recent council meeting, those present discussed the history of the shrubbery and its impact on the surrounding structures.
The shrubbery, according to Borough Manager Joel Watson, appeared around the 1950s or 60s.
Certain plants have caused harm to the wall around the church.
“Anywhere that there was a rhododendron planted beside the wall, there’s a hole in the wall and the foundation is shot,” Watson stated.
Many plants appeared over the years. The shrubbery surrounding the church wouldn’t have originally been present.
The building has a wooden structure, according to Watson. It was covered with stucco concrete. Due to its structure, the biggest threat would be moisture.
If the people hundreds of years ago had the time and planning, they probably would have cleared the area of trees, Watson noted.
“Any tree younger than 1820, it doesn’t really need to be in there,” stated Mayor John Streno.
There are some cedars that are probably around 50 years old, Watson stated. However, the smaller bushes shouldn’t be in the area.
People can see where shrubbery was near the wall by visiting the site.
“Anybody can go look,” Watson said. “Where we put the new footing along the wall, you can see where there was a shrub or tree on the inside. There’s basically a hole in the wall.”