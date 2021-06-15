WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township accepted the resignation of a supervisor and gained a new solicitor at their recent meeting.
Supervisor Greg Minarchick resigned from his post, citing personal reasons. The township now has 30 days to fill the position, according to officials.
Supervisor Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson made a motion to appoint Joe Lonjin as Minarchick’s replacment. However, the motion was not seconded.
The position should be advertised and letters of interest should be accepted, according to Supervisor James “Mike” Swartz. The motion to hold off on appointing a new supervisor was met with discontent from some audience members.
“Right now, we are in a state of emergency for supervisors, and I think that it now needs to be taken care of,” said resident Georgia Litz.
Lonjin, who was at the meeting, spoke up.
“My intent is to become a supervisor for the township,” Lonjin stated. “That’s a desire that I have.”
He was not opposed to the township advertising the non-working supervisor position.
“I agree that that’s fair to advertise,” Lonjin explained. “I just ask that you keep it short and that we don’t delay the process any further.”
C.J. Zwick also parted ways with the township, resigning as the township’s attorney. The resignation was dated May 11 and formally accepted at the June meeting.
Patrick Fanelli is the new solicitor for the township. Fanelli is also the solicitor for Philipsburg Borough.