WEST DECATUR — James “Mike” Swartz resigned as supervisor of Boggs Township.
Auditors met Thursday to discuss Swartz’s wages. During the meeting, it was brought to their attention that Swartz had recently resigned from his position.
“Obviously, if he has done that, this meeting is no longer needed,” said Auditor Tamarra Bush.
Seeking confirmation, the auditors called Swartz.
“We’re having a meeting of the auditors right now to set your wage as a working supervisor,” Auditor Dave Abler told Swartz over the phone. “We were under the understanding that you were still working for Boggs Township. But then we just heard now that you’re no longer working for the township.”
Swartz said he resigned on Tuesday. He plans to submit a written letter at the next meeting.
He was brought on as a non-working supervisor. After assuming the role of supervisor, he requested a raise, according to Auditor Georgia Litz.
Swartz ran for supervisor in the 2021 primary election. He lost the Republican nomination to Sheldon Graham III. Gregory Minarchick and Graham will face each other in the November election, according to previous stories by The Progress.
When approached, Supervisor Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson declined to comment on the recent events.