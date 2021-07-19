WEST DECATUR — A local group is seeking volunteers to help with Boggs Township Community Park, according to park committee member Georgia Litz.
The pandemic impacted the group, inhibiting their ability to take action. However, the group is getting back into full swing, according to Litz.
“We’re going to get back in action and get some things done,” Litz said. “If you have any ideas, if you’d like to help… whatever you want to do, we’d appreciate any of that.”
New ideas are welcome, according to Litz. The group has an ongoing list of items and events they would like to see in the future, such as holding gospel concerts in the park.
Anyone wanting to volunteer can call Boggs Township at 814-342-5243.
The park, located at the intersection of Church Hill Road and Old Erie Pike, currently lacks playground equipment. However, the park group recently received a donation for a swing set. They also had another donation in the works as of last Thursday.
The group raises funds through the sale of items like flowering mums or apple dumplings, Litz said. Previously, the group fundraised about $2,000 on flower sales.
A small waterway, Simeling Run, can be thought of as a physical divider, separating the walking trail and park areas. The group mainly focuses on the park section.
The walking trail area, located in a protected wetland, can be difficult to maintain, according to Supervisor Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson.
“People in the township wanted to pursue it more, but (the state) will not let you do anything with it,” Jackson said.
When attempting to keep weeds under control and maintain the trail, people must avoid using herbicides with toxic chemicals, according to Jackson.
“We’ve pursued making some homemade remedies,” Jackson said. “But we have to watch what we use.”
The waterway is a natural trout stream, according to Jackson. According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Simeling Run falls under the category of Class A Wild Trout Waters, which are “streams that support a population of naturally produced trout of sufficient size and abundance to support a long-term and rewarding sport fishery.”
There has been some success in the area as the fish population has been faring well, according to Jackson.