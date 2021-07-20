WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township has changed their safe’s lock and installed a new protocol for future access, according to information presented at a recent meeting.
After his recent appointment, Supervisor Joe Lonjin was informed that someone had previously accessed the safe.
“It appeared as though it was accessed inappropriately because it was accessed by one supervisor and nobody else was present at the time, except for, I believe, the current secretary, Kim Miller,” Lonjin stated in an interview following the meeting.
Miller, who recently resigned, is no longer secretary. The treasurer is currently filling the role as the township searches for a new secretary.
Supervisor James “Mike” Swartz did not attend the meeting. Swartz recently stated that he works nights during the current meeting times. He could not be reached for comment.
“It was pretty clear there was a lack of communication at that time, so I’m not gonna judge or insinuate that it was wrong,” said Lonjin. “I think there’s a lack of policy within the township that covers it.”
The township was advised how bonded materials must be secured by the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors and the bonding company, according to Lonjin.
Lonjin made a motion that two supervisors and the treasurer are required to open the safe. The motion was approved. The new policy will be communicated to all employees, even those who are temporary, according to Lonjin.
“We wanted to formalize that moving forward, not necessarily place blame for the safe being changed,” Lonjin said. “That way, moving forward, there is a policy, and if that’s not followed, then we can actually say that it was inappropriately accessed if people don’t follow that policy.”
The township also decided to take action regarding Swartz’s keys to the building.
Non-working supervisors do not have keys, according to Supervisor Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson. Swartz was a member of the work crew but resigned over a month ago.
Swartz told other officials he would turn in his keys at a township meeting, Jackson said. However, Swartz has not been to recent meetings due to a work schedule conflict.
Supervisors at Monday’s meeting voted to send Swartz a letter formally requesting the keys be turned in by the next meeting. Should Swartz fail to meet the deadline, the township would pay to change the locks, according to Lonjin.
Lonjin, who is also a non-working supervisor, does not have keys, he stated.
“I don’t have keys,” Lonjin said. “I don’t need keys.”