WEST DECATUR — Roads were a topic of discussion at the recent Boggs Township meeting.
At the meeting, supervisors voted to request, or apply for, a multimodal transportation grant in the amount of $317,895 for Hilltop Road.
The township has decided to submit single grant requests from each road moving forward, according to Supervisor Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson. Previously, the township did one request for multiple roads.
They also discussed Prospect Road, which is in need of work, according to Jackson.
“We have some pieces up there that are breaking up really bad going up over the hill,” said Jackson.
The township already met its quota for paving for the year, according to Jackson. Any project would need to be submitted to state Department of Transportation for the purposes of scheduling a bid project.
The township would need to meet with a PennDot representative to determine how repairs would be carried out.
Jackson noted that something needs to be done on the road, hinting that paving was the best course.
“I just don’t think that cold patch is going to hold in that situation up there,” Jackson said.
Unfortunately, most contractors already have their schedules planned for the year, Jackson stated. Taking action in the spring can lead to a better price.
“The bad part about it is if they do it, it’s going to be really expensive,” Jackson stated.