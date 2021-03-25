PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board has approved an extension of the contract with the Philipsburg-Osceola Education Support Professionals.
The board recently unanimously authorized lengthening the pact that expires June 30. The three-year agreement will start July 1 and continue through June 30, 2024.
District Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina told The Progress following the meeting, “The board to an early bird agreement with the support staff association, which has more than 70 members, including aides, cafeteria workers, and secretaries.
“The new agreement is a three-year extension of the current terms and language of the contract. It provides for a 50 cent per hour raise for the support staff members,” he added.
Paladina said the union had also approved the new contract.
He praised both representatives of the board and the union for their willingness to work together to finalize the contract.
“It was a mutual proposal and often times, if we can enter into the agreement without lengthy negotiations and legal fees, it’s better for all parties in the district,” he explained.