HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley High School students will have an opportunity to compete through an innovative program that can provide the initiative to lead them to a future career.
Directors this week gave permission to start up a competitive eSports program open to high school students. The venture is a form of organized sporting competition for both individuals and teams using video games. The start-up cost for the district is approximately $10,000 with funds to be taken from the district’s 2020-21 technology budget.
High School Principal Kris Albright reported students in grades 7-11 were recently polled about their interest in participating in eSports. Ninety-four students responded — approximately a 25 percent of the district’s 345 students in grades 7-11. Of that number, Albright said 44 percent do not participate in other district-organized extra-curricular activities such as sports, band or drama.
“This is really an opportunity to get those kids involved in things that are school-related,” Albright told the board, adding, “These are the students we feel can benefit most from a new way to connect with the school.”
Next week, district officials plan to visit St. Francis University in Loretto to tour its eSports facility and in May will be participating in a virtual training offered through the state Bureau of Education to get advice on creating an eSports program.
Administrators hope to connect student’s personal interests in playing video games with course offerings in computer programming, animation, game design and make them aware of careers in gaming and computer science, Albright said.
“We will couple the eSports with a curriculum program so that students can see the connection to related fields,” he added.
Moshannon Valley Junior Gage Ralston, a self-described gamer, told The Progress he was excited to learn about the program starting up.
“I think it’s really cool. I am excited and looking forward to joining and the opportunities it will bring to students like me.”
Ralston said he has been playing video games since he was age 5. He has climbed to the rank of Champion No. 430 in Rainbow Six Siege, a game he started playing in December 2019. The ranking places him in the top 2 percent of millions who play the game regularly, he said.
“Gaming lets me be who I am but I am looking forward to playing as part of a team and becoming more involved with school,” he said.
Albright said eSports introduces students to real-time problem solving, examination of variables, conditions and functions.
“It requires collaboration and promotes communication and teamwork,” District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said. The eSports competitions will allow students to engage in critical thinking and problems solving skills while collaborating with their peers in a remote environment using the latest technology and equipment.
The district said since the early 2000s, eSports has been surging in popularity and spectatorship through live streaming events. Many schools throughout the state are beginning to organize gaming teams and colleges nationwide are offering scholarships to high-performing students. The gaming industry has evolved into professional gamers earning big prize money for winning high profile competitions.
“Having an eSports program would put Moshannon Valley as a leader in innovative extra-curricular activities for our students,” said Albright, who noted he believes the school would be the first in Clearfield and surrounding counties to start an eSports program.
“I’m not interested in sports or other school activities but seeing gaming expand to colleges and learning what can exist at the professional levels, I am definitely interested in working towards that. I have started competing in tournaments and would like to venture into streaming to showcase my talents,” said Ralston.
Video games began to be used in home systems in the mid-1970s. However, the way kids play and the types of games they play have changed drastically since then. Early games were single or multi-player where kids played against a computer or someone right next to them but now the internet provides connectivity where kids can play against someone in a location hundreds of miles away.
“I’ve been able to meet people and develop friendships with people from all over, from New England to Japan. It’s different playing games with people all around the world,” said Ralston. Games, graphics and the immersive experience have also improved substantially from the early years which has drawn even more kids into the gaming community.
Zesiger said, “Over the last ten years, the school district has made a substantial investment in technology resources and infrastructure to support student learning in the digital age.” He noted, “Starting an eSports program is just another investment in our students and technology they can use to be successful in the 21st century based on the district’s comprehensive plan.”
Zesiger said an eSports program would provide a universal platform supporting the district’s equity and access goals, ensuring any interested student, especially ones who may be underserved by traditional school-sponsored activities, are able to participate. “Moving to one-to-one devices for students six years ago and securing curricular resources that offer digital components has put us in a much better position in navigating the world of virtual instruction as a result of the COVID pandemic,” he added.
School administrators feel the eSports program will harness students’ passion for gaming and bring it into a classroom environment where those skills and successes are able to be transferred to other subjects, Albright said.
A major goal for the district would be to connect the eSports program to the school’s computer science curriculum.
“We have been working to align our curriculum to the new Computer Science Teachers of America standards and create more interest in classes like computer programming I and II, animation and Advanced Placement computer science. By connecting gaming to these classes, we believe our students would be better prepared for career opportunities in any computer science-related field and learn technical skills that are currently in demand,” Albright said.