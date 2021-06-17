Clearfield Revitalization Corp will kick off a year’s worth of events with the 8th Annual Clearfield Bloom and Berry Bash on Saturday, June 26.
The day will kick off at 10 a.m. with vendors lining the area of Market, Third and Locust streets. More than 80 talented artisans will feature work ranging from primitive, ceramics, fiber, wood, leather and metalwork to jewelry, glass, photography and mixed-media art pieces as well as great food to enjoy.
Live entertainment will be provided by Brandon Giuffre from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Steve Kirsch from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the Courthouse Square.
CRC will be having a 50/50 raffle to be drawn at 3:45 p.m. CRC will also be selling raffle tickets to support downtown merchants. Ticket purchasers do not need to be present to win.
CRC has also announced the following events for the remainder of the year:
- National Night Out — Tuesday, July 27, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Cherry Street
- Oldies Concert in Lower Witmer Park — Saturday, Aug. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Fall Festival/CRC Pumpkin Run/ Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show — Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Clearfield Halloween Parade on Tuesday, Oct. 26 starting at 7 p.m. at the Clearfield Fair Grounds
- Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 27 at local businesses.
- Christmas Tree Lighting in Lower Witmer Park on Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 4:30 p.m.
- For more information, call 765-6000 or visit www.DiscoverClearfield.com or visit the CRC Facebook page.