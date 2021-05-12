HOUTZDALE — The project to create a feasibility study focusing on the creation of a legal off-road motorized vehicle recreational path connecting six counties — one of them Clearfield County — is gearing up.
Earlier this year, Allegheny Ridge Recreation Association announced it received a $200,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to pay for an analysis based on developing the Allegheny Front Trail, a six-county recreational trail system designed to link with existing trails in Somerset, Cambria and Centre counties.
If the project comes to fruition it would create an approximately 127-mile trail system beginning near the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County north to the Rock Run Recreation Area near Patton and on to the Snow Shoe Rails to Trails path. It would also connect with numerous existing trails throughout towns in the Central Mountain ATV trail network.
Tuesday, a progress meeting was held at The Eureka in Houtzdale, with representatives of those involved with the project including ARRA, Visit Clearfield County, the Clearfield County Commissioners, Clearfield County Planning, the Houtzdale Revitalization Association, DCNR, the state Department of Forestry and state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield.
Visit Clearfield County Director Josiah Jones gave the welcome. He provided some information on the economic impact the Hatfield-McCoy Trails in West Virginia has had on the towns surrounding the path and said he believes this project has potential to produce similar results in the counties where the trail will be located and ultimately keep young people from migrating from the area.
He said last year, the Hatfield and McCoy Trail took in more than $29 million from out-of-state visitors and although a majority of service-related businesses throughout the state were largely impacted by COVID-19 the food and lodging businesses near the trail thrived.
ARRA President Doug Wagner said plans are to use existing trails, unused railroad beds and utility paths to compose the path.
“Many of these are already being used for this purpose. We just want to legitimize what is being used. There is a large amount of abandoned rail lines. We believe it is easier to develop something that is already in place. We don’t want to build new unless we have to. We want to use as much existing as we can,” he said.
He said creating a validated trail system would cut down on incidents of those who are trespassing by riding their all-terrain vehicles or utility terrain vehicles on private property, help protect environmentally sensitive areas and be the catalyst that could help bring additional grant funding to the area — monies that could be used to help clean up areas polluted by years of misuse through mining and manufacturing.
“These areas are rich in heritage with years of lumbering and coal mining. They have tourist attractions and points of interest,” Wagner said. He said he believes the project is opportune for many types of spin-off entrepreneurial businesses including off-road vehicles sales, repairs and rentals, camping, overnight lodging and dining.
Sankey said he lives a couple miles from Houtzdale and on many weekends throughout the year has large groups from out of the county traveling on ATVs and UTVs through his property. He told the group he was in support of the project.
“It’s a perfect example of a public private partnership,” Sankey explained, adding he does have questions that he hopes will be answered later including how the trail system will be managed and who will do it.
During the meeting, Wagner signed a contract with Laird Landscape Architecture, PLLC, Roaring Spring, the firm chosen to oversee the study. Jim Laird of the firm said it will take up to two years to develop the study that will include recommendations as to who will oversee the trail system, how it can be funded and phases of development.
Laird said he believes the trail will be very popular.
“UTV riding is now a family sport. Touring is something that that a family gets to do together as a unit. It is also good for those with physical disabilities. Riding is an equalizer. No one is left behind anymore.”
“People will pay to come here and play. Small rural towns can use the infusion. We need to capitalize on that. We can make something attractive here, accommodate local residents and give them an opportunity to become involved,” Laird said.
Laird said ARRA’s project is similar to what other commonwealth counties either already have in place or are exploring.
“A statewide system is emerging,” he said.
Jones and Wagner said for the project to be successful a bill recently introduced in the state house of representatives must be adopted. House Bill 478 would exempt property owners who allow off-road vehicles such as snowmobiles and ATVs to be ridden on their properties from liability.