FALLENTIMBER — A local couple is displaced after electric lines fell onto their garage and caused a fire that extended to their two-story residence, destroying both structures and a vehicle.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the 100-block of Pine Street in Fallentimber, Reade Township at 10:38 p.m. on Friday.
Firefighters from Reade Vol. Fire Co. Station 63 along with fire departments from Glendale in Coalport, Ashville and Cresson were dispatched to a fire in a detached two-car garage. When firefighters arrived on scene, the blaze had already extended to the home and they immediately upgraded the call to a second alarm residential structure fire, according to Reade Twp. Deputy Chief R.J. Wilson.
“It took a little over three hours to put the fire out,” Wilson said in a statement. “Multiple live electrical lines in front of the house and behind the house hampered efforts to extinguish the fire.”
Wilson said the fire was determined to be accidental due to electrical lines breaking and falling on the roof of the garage. The fire extended to the residence, causing “extensive damage.” The garage was a total loss as well as a vehicle that was parked outside.
The homeowners, Bucky and Sondra O’Shell, and their pets were able to evacuate the home safely. There were no injuries.
Crews from more than 12 fire companies from Cambria, Clearfield and Blair counties assisted Reade Township VFC in battling the blaze, including Ashville, Glendale, Irvona, Glen Hope, Patton, Hope, Carrolltown, Cresson, Loretto, Excelsior and Pinecroft. Also assisting on scene were emergency responders from Carrolltown Ambulance.
An online fundraiser has been set up for the family through GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-oshells?qid=921331d3ea2f394fbab20773bc60410d.