WEST DECATUR — A large garage and its contents were destroyed by a fire of unknown origin Sunday evening.
About 50 firefighters responded to a 20 by 40-foot unattached garage owned by Rob Saltsman on the 2600-block of Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township that was fully engulfed by flames.
The cause of the fire is undetermined. The garage, two vehicles and a pickup truck were a total loss. Also destroyed was a side-by-side ATV, an air compressor, tool box and tools, and a drill press, according to Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept. Chief Jeff Harris.
The structure was not insured.
Firefighters were on scene a little more than two hours, officials said. Assisting Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept. and Fire Police on scene were volunteers from Chester Hill Hose Co., Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co., BJW Vol. Fire Co., Morris Township Vol. Fire Co., Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. and Moshannon Valley EMS. Penelec and Clearfield-based State Police were also on scene.
Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. of Sandy Ridge was on standby at their station.