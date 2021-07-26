PHILIPSBURG — After almost a month-long closure, the beach at Black Moshannon State Park is open for swimming.
The beach, which closed for swimming on June 28, opened this Saturday. Campers and park goers, such as the Squires family, were happy for the re-opening.
“Yesterday it was busy down here,” Cheri Squires said on Monday.
Squires, along with her daughters, took a dip in the water on Monday. The area is typically less crowded on Monday mornings, making it the perfect time to enjoy the cooling waters, Squires noted.
“It was beautiful,” Squires said.
The park shut down the area for swimming after discovering high coliform bacteria levels, noted Manager Rachel Eckman. Coliform bacteria are generally harmless, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. However, the presence of E. coli species can be an indicator of harmful fecal bacteria.
When high levels of bacteria, particularly E. coli species, were found, the park began sampling daily instead of weekly. The levels dropped over the weeks, leading to its reopening.
“This (was) a very extended closure,” Eckman noted. “That’s not typical, but this happens across the state at all the swimming beaches at least once a summer.”
Heavy rainfall events didn’t help matters, Eckman stated. The rains stirred up the body of water and washed unsavory elements into it.
Waddling through the area, geese leaving droppings, were a major part of the problem.
The park used a variety of techniques in attempts to get control over the bird issue. Waving their arms and yelling, the group tried to get the geese moving.
“They’re still persistent,” Eckman said. “They come in late at night and early morning, and they hang out on the sand. That’s been a big problem, but we’re getting a handle on it.”
The park also has bird bangers, Eckman stated. The devices, which look like a pistol, release a bang or firework over the geese. The birds flee. With repetition, the geese are conditioned to avoid the area, Eckman noted. The tactic worked for a while until the geese became comfortable once again.
Putting up black silhouette dog cutouts, the park attempted to strike fear into the geese. After the silhouettes were installed, Eckman left to get groceries. When she returned, about 50 geese surrounded a cutout. The park also hung CDs on fishing lines. The birds supposedly dislike the shine. However, this tactic only worked for a few days.
The geese issue is common for state parks. In their quest to deter the geese, the park attempts to use friendly methods that minimize harm.
“It’s such a silly thing,” Eckman stated, “but it’s a problem.”
Just as before the area’s closing, the park will continue to monitor the waters.
“We have to continue to monitor it,” Eckman noted. “It’s just for public safety. Just so folks can come out and just enjoy their vacation fully and enjoy the park fully, because it is a bummer when it’s closed. That is a big draw here for families.”