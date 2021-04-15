GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association will be honoring the accomplishments of county-native Roland “Rock House” Welker by naming a trail and constructing a replica of his famous rock house at the park.
Welker, born in Shiloh and is currently a resident of Red Devil, Alaska, was the winner of the History Channel’s Season 7 television show, “Alone.” Welker was one of 10 contestants competing to survive 100 days in the arctic wilderness of Canada. Welker lasted the 100 days, winning the largest cash prize in the show’s history — $1 million.
Bilger Rocks Association President Barbara McCracken said the board wanted to recognize Welker’s achievement by to naming one of the spurs on the park’s trail system after him.
“Our members were 100 percent behind this project. They believed it will enhance Bilger’s Rocks and be a great tribute to a county resident — one of our own,” McCracken said.
The Roland “Rock House” Welker trail will wind its way through the park’s ancient rock formations and that is where the rock house replica will be constructed in a ravine between two of the large sandstone rocks.
McCracken said the house is expected to be completed by mid-July. The association is hopeful Welker will attend the dedication of the structure and the trail.
Hopes are the rock house will eventually be able to be rented out to help bring in much-needed funds for the park which operates solely on donations and is run by volunteers.
She said although the association has been promised rocks to build the structure and heavy equipment needed to move them there are other expenses. Donations would be appreciated to help bring the project to fruition, she said.
“We are excited to honor Roland’s amazing accomplishment with a trail and a Rock House reproduction. Roland’s visit, personal direction and enthusiasm combined with some wonderful volunteers should create a great new reason to visit Bilger’s Rocks,” Association Vice President Cynthia Russell said.
Visit Clearfield County Executive Director said he believes the appeal of Bilger’s Rocks will be enhanced by the addition. “Bilger’s Rocks is an amazing attraction for Clearfield County. What better way to market this attraction than to have a trail and a replica of the rock house dedicated to the “100 Day King –Roland “Rock House” Welker. This is a great opportunity for both partners and a great marketing opportunity for Clearfield County tourism. I truly believe this will attract visitors of all ages. We can’t wait to market this compilation of Bilger’s Rocks and Roland Welker,” Jones said.
Welker visited the park in February, met several members of the board, and walked the trail which was covered by approximately a foot of snow. McCracken said he picked out the location of the rock house just off the trail. He told the association members how he envisioned the primitive structure and provided guidance for its construction.
He told The Progress, “I am happy and pleased with the project. It will be a huge undertaking but how fitting to reproduce Rock House and its adjoining trail using native Clearfield County sandstone of Curwensville where old-timers quarried out cut stone to build America.”
Welker said he credits his “Alone” win to his mother Mona (Maines) Welker and to the old-time pioneers that settled native America into the greatest civilization on earth. “Both of whom I strive to emulate,” he said
Checks should be made payable to Bilger’s Rocks Association and earmarked on the memo line for the Rock House project. They may be mailed to 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Road, Grampian, PA 16838.