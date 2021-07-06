GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association will be dedicating a trail and Rock House replica in honor of county native Roland “Rock House” Welker.
Welker, born in Shiloh, is currently a resident of Red Devil, Alaska. He was the winner of the History Channel’s Season 7 television show, “Alone.” Welker was one of 10 contestants competing to survive 100 days in the arctic wilderness of Canada. Welker lasted the 100 days, winning the largest cash prize in the show’s history — $1 million.
The dedication will be held Thursday, July 15 at the park located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian. A meet-and-greet will be held with Welker under the park’s pavilion at 6 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony that will officially open the trail will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a campfire and refreshments at 8 p.m.
Association President Barbara McCracken said the group is excited to officially be opening the Roland “Rock House” Welker trail. She said the exterior of the rock house, located along the recreational path is completed, however the interior is not yet furnished.
The association has plans to eventually be able to raise funds for Bilger’s Rocks maintenance and preservation as the park operates solely on fundraising activities and donations. McCracken said for the present, reservations will be not be able to be accepted for overnight stays. Once reservations can be taken an announcement will be made.
She reported a 12-man volunteer crew, consisting of association members and their families and friends of Welker, worked several weekends to prepare the site and build the structure.
“They had to do a lot of handwork to prepare the site,” she explained.
Association member Cynthia Russell said, “It took 19 days for Roland to build his rock house but this crew was able to build Bilger’s Rocks’ replica in five days.”
Welker visited the park in February, met several members of the board, and walked the trail which was covered with approximately a foot of snow. McCracken said he picked out the location of the rock house just off the trail. He told the association members how he envisioned the primitive structure and provided guidance for its construction.
He told The Progress earlier this year, “I am happy and pleased with the project. It will be a huge undertaking, but how fitting to reproduce Rock House and its adjoining trail.”
Donations for the project are still being accepted. Checks should be made payable to Bilger’s Rocks Association and earmarked on the memo line for the Rock House project. They may be mailed to the association at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Road, Grampian, PA 16838.