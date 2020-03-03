MADERA — A township official’s support of President Donald Trump may result in legal action.
Bigler Township Supervisor Chairman R. Philbert Myers said he and the township received a telephone call from a DuBois-based attorney — who is the Clearfield County State Democratic Committeeman where he chairs the rural caucus — threatening to take the township to court.
Attorney Theron G. Terry Noble called Myers at the township building on Tuesday and left a message, stating someone sent him a photo of Trump flags that was taken at the township’s regular meeting on Monday evening.
“There are three Trump signs up in your building that must come down immediately,” Noble’s message said in the message to supervisors. “Or I will be forced to take immediate court action.”
Bigler Township’s municipal building, located on Main Street in Madera, looks like any other rural government building on the outside.
But on the inside, there are four 3-by-5-foot flags hanging on the building’s walls showing various images of Trump, including a Trump 2020 campaign flag. Hanging in between those flags are the American flag, the Pennsylvania state flag, and other government-related signs as well as township memorabilia.
Noble on Tuesday demanded Bigler Township remove the Trump political signs and banners.
When asked what laws were being violated, such as those found in the Second Class Township Code that govern township governments, Noble said in a statement, “The list is so many including the laws of common sense and decency. To believe that any government office built and maintained with taxpayers’ money, money from all taxpayers no matter their political affiliation, can be used for partisan political activity is beyond reason.
Noble said he wanted to give Bigler Township the opportunity to resolve this situation before it incurs “an absolute waste of its citizens’ money” relative to litigation.
“This money could be better directed to solving some of the area’s continuing rural problems such as the promised infrastructure rather than paying not only the township’s legal fees, but those of opposing counsel,” Noble said.
“However, apparently Supervisor Myers’ authoritarian nature again kicked in and believes he has the legal right to hoist his lunacies through use of taxpayers’ money,” Noble continued. “It’s sad that Supervisor Myers doesn’t see for himself what is reasonable and decent behavior, but more so that he is in a position to waste other’s people money in doing so.”
Myers said on Tuesday that the flags will not be taken down — except for a brief period before and after the state’s Primary Election on April 28. The township building is one of the county’s polling sites.
“Trump is our president,” Myers said. “This is my domain and I run this show. No one is going to tell me what I can and cannot display here.”
All three supervisors are registered Republicans.
Myers said he is within his rights to display the flags, adding that he is supporting the President of the United States.
“When I walk into any rest area along the Interstate, I have to look at Gov. (Tom) Wolf’s face, and I accept that,” Myers said. “I’m not trying to get that taken down. Trump is our president. We like Donald Trump.
“I have every right to support the President of the United States,” Myers said. “This is why the country is in the shape it is in now. When (Barack) Obama was president, I didn’t like him, but I still supported him. I’m not going to stand for it.”
When asked if the township’s solicitor, Ron Repak of Altoona-based Andrews & Beard, was contacted regarding Noble’s demand, Myers said he did not seek Repak’s counsel.
“I don’t need to talk to a solicitor,” Myers said. “I know I’m right.”
Repak said on Tuesday that he was not aware of the situation, but that he would be investigating the matter before providing legal counsel to the township.