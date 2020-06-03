MADERA — A Bigler Township Supervisor is facing summary charges stemming from an incident that occurred over Memorial Day weekend.
Clearfield-based state police recently filed non-traffic citations at District Judge James Glass’ office in Houtzdale against R. Philbert Myers, 39, of the 100-block of Lynn Street in Madera. Citations include two charges of harassment/physical contact and one of disorderly conduct.
According to the citation, troopers were investigating a report of missing juveniles on Saturday, May 23. At the time, Myers allegedly began to scream at a 54-year-old male whose residence is on the same street as Myers’. The complaint states that Myers began screaming about parking on his property. Myers was told by police to return to his residence because the trooper was investigating the report of the missing juveniles.
Police said Myers responded by stating “he didn’t care who the (expletive) I was,” continued to scream about parking and the trooper was parking on his property, and declared that “local police would handle it.”
Myers then allegedly yelled at the victim stating if he parked on his property again he was “going to beat his (expletives).”