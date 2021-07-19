MADERA – A Bigler Township man is facing two misdemeanor charges of false reports to police after he accused his neighbor — a Bigler Township Supervisor — with running over his step-son while intoxicated and leaving the scene of the alleged crime.
Robert Joseph Shawley, 55, of Madera, was arraigned in front of District Judge James Glass of Houtzdale Monday morning after Bigler Township Regional Police issued a warrant for his arrest.
Shawley was charged with False Report- Falsely Incriminate Another, and False Reports –Reported Offense Did Not Occur, both which are misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 21, Bigler Township Regional Police were dispatched to the 100-block of Lynn Street around 4 p.m. for a hit-and-run victim. Clearfield County 911 informed police that a 20-year-old male was struck by a black pickup truck being driven by Robert Myers. Police were told by dispatchers that Myers had fled the scene and was intoxicated.
Upon arriving on scene, the victim told police that he was “ran over” by Myers while the victim was riding his skateboard, traveling down the hill by the Dollar General store on the 2700-block of Main Street in Madera. The victim stated the incident occurred about 20 minutes prior to police arrival.
Police asked if the victim could identify the driver, and the victim repeated that it was Myers. In the affidavit, police said while interviewing the victim, Shawley continued to interrupt the younger man stating, “It was Robert Myers. It was Philbert. He is intoxicated.”
Police did observe that the victim was shirtless and did have several fresh scrapes and abrasions on his back and upper torso, and was complaining about left arm and back pain. The victim was later transported to UPMC Altoona by Madera Ambulance.
Police later contacted Myers, who was sitting on the front porch of his residence, which is adjacent to the Shawley residence. Police informed Myers about the allegations against him. Myers denied being involved or even knowing the incident had occurred.
Myers told police that on the day the incident occurred, he went to the Madera Moose Lodge where he is employed to process payroll and prepare money for deposits. At approximately 3 p.m. Myers traveled to CNB Bank in Houtzdale to make his deposits.
Myers showed police deposit slips that were dated and time-stamped for 3:06, 3:08, 3:10 and 3:12 p.m. Myers also stated that his girlfriend was with him at the time.
When Myers returned to Madera, he took his black pickup truck to Williams’ Garage, also in Madera, for a scheduled appointment. Myers said he dropped off his vehicle around 3:30 p.m.
Police obtained surveillance video from the Moose and from cameras located outside of the Bigler Township Municipal Building. Video footage confirmed Myers’ statement to police about leaving the Moose and going to the bank, and then dropping off his truck at the garage.
Also in the footage, the victim could be seen walking past the building around 3:51 p.m., traveling in the direction toward the Moose and Arch Street.
Police interviewed the victim at the police station on July 6. The victim stated that around 2:30 p.m. on the day that he was injured, he wrecked his skateboard while traveling on Main Street about one mile west of the Dollar General and that he needed medical attention. He walked to his parents’ residence on Lynn Street and told his step-father, Robert Shawley, that he got hurt wrecking his skateboard.
The victim told police that Shawley allegedly talked the victim into accusing Myers of hit-and-run in an attempt to obtain some kind of financial gain. Shawley allegedly told the victim “If you want to earn my trust and respect, this is how you do it.” Shawley also allegedly promised the victim that he would help him with a place to live and provide him with money if he accused Myers.
The victim told police that he agreed to help Shawley because he knew the family was having financial difficulties and he wanted to help them, including his two younger brothers.
The victim also told police he was in fear of retaliation from Shawley and that if he didn’t help his step-father, he would become violent toward him as he did so in the past.
Police said in the complaint that when hearing the audio tape of the 911 call, it was Shawley who clearly stated that it was Myers who “ran over his boy” and that Myers was to be driving his black pickup truck while intoxicated.
Police requested an arrest warrant be issued for Shawley with concerns that Shawley would retaliate against the victim and Myers. There was also concern that Shawley would not provide police with a valid address.
Shawley appeared in front of Glass on Monday morning and housed in Clearfield County Jail after being unable to post $2,500 cash bail. He later was released after posting bail via Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 28 at Centralized Court in front of Glass.
Attorney information for Shawley was not immediately known.