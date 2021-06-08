MADERA — Bigler Township will move forward with its demolition plans for a building on Lynn Street, according to information presented at a recent meeting.
The building burned in a fire, leaving a mess of charred remains. The township had filed for eminent domain for public and health safety, according to Supervisor R. Philbert Myers. The building’s owner passed away in April. However, the project will move forward.
“The person in control of the estate is not against the township taking it over and demolishing the property,” said Myers.
The fire occurred in 2019, according to past articles by The Progress. In addition to Madera, companies from Osceola Mills, Houtzdale, Ramey, Glen Hope and Coalport battled the flames for nearly five hours. No injuries were associated with the fire.
The two-story structure was a complete loss, according to past articles and there was no cleanup performed at the site.
“They didn’t take care of it, so it’s starting to collapse,” said Secretary Kim Caldwell.
Supervisors were surprised the structure held through the winter.
“You could hear it creaking and cracking,” stated Myers.
After the building is demolished, the property will go on bid, Myers noted.
The township recently ramped up its efforts to clean up the area. Officer Tim O’Leary, of the Bigler Township Regional Police Department, reported giving six ordinance violations at the last meeting.