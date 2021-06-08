MADERA — Bigler Township supervisors celebrated the recent completion of the Arch Street bridge project at a recent meeting.
The bridge was closed for about a year, according to past articles by The Progress. With all the paving and storm drains, the project cost about $340,000 to complete, according to Supervisor R. Philbert Myers.
Myers is happy with the results.
“I gotta sit on both my hands to keep from clapping,” Myers said.
In September 2020, supervisors tentatively awarded the project to Straw Construction at $312,000. CHD Enterprises bid $324,688 and Francis Palo Inc. bid $327,053 for the project.
According to a previous article, the township received a multi-modal grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development in the amount of $200,000 to help fund the cost.
“For a little township, that was a big project, and I’m very happy with the outcome,” Myers noted.
In other news, the township received $128,743 in COVID-19 relief money. The money comes in two disbursements.
“This is all well and good to get the extra money, but there really ain’t a whole lot you can do with it,” Myers explained.
The township plans to use the money to reimburse salaries, according to Myers.