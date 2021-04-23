MADERA — Bigler Township is applying for funding for a new police car, according to Secretary Kim Caldwell.
The money is through the United States Department of Agriculture. Purchasing a new police car will free up another officer position.
“By someone else purchasing the car for us per se, that enables us to be able to afford putting on a part time officer,” said Supervisor Barry Reams.
The car will cost about $40,000, explained Caldwell. The USDA money may cover 35% or 50% of the costs.
Caldwell looked into funding after the supervisors mentioned they wanted to expand the department. The application process, which involves a pile of paperwork, will take time, Caldwell noted.
The township’s department, which began on April 1, 2019, has one officer, according to a past story from The Progress. The township received $46,031 through the state Department of Community and Economic Development through the Municipal Assistance Program in 2019.
The Bigler Township Regional Police Department cost the township around $100,000. When the department was still being formed in 2018, Supervisor R. Philbert Myers blamed the drug abuse epidemic and related crime for the needed police presence, according to a past story from The Progress.