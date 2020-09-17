MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisors have joined forces with Madera Vol. Fire Dept. to safely bring Trick-or-Treat activities for Halloween to local children.
A parade will be held in Madera on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. followed by township-wide trick-or-treating, with no time limits set.
“The township and the fire department have cooperated to provide the children with the trick or treat they deserve,” said Supervisor R. Philbert Myers. “So many places are canceling their activites, and we want the kids to have the opportunity.”
Myers said activities will be held outdoors. The township and firefighters will provide treats by meeting at the township’s park and hand them out, weather permitting.
“I don’t think is a bad thing,” Myers said. “We are going to be outside, not cooped up in a building. We want to do something good, together. The town and community has nothing to lose and everything to gain.”
Myers said Bigler Township Regional Police, firefighters, fire police and township supervisors “will be out heavy that day” to make sure the children are safe.