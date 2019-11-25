MADERA — The state Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin announced Monday that Bigler Township was approved to receive $46,031 through the Municipal Assistance Program.
MAP funds are available to assist local governments with planning for zoning, coordinating emergency services, and creating comprehensive plans.
Bigler Township Regional Police Department is planning to use the funds to expand its police department and purchase additional equipment as its coverage area increases to neighboring municipalities and it becomes a regional department.
Supervisor R. Philbert Myers said in a telephone interview on Monday that he had not yet heard that the township was approved for the funds.
“I know we applied, but I didn’t get the word yet,” Myers said. “I’m glad to hear it.”
Myers said when the township applied, the purpose was to recoup some of the startup costs. The department cost the township around $100,000 to get off the ground.
“We were allowed to apply for 50 percent of the money it took to start up, so this is a reimbursement,” Myers said of the grant award. It took $100,000 to start up, so we got pretty close (to half).”
Myers said once the department reaches the one-year anniversary mark, the township will re-evaluate its financial status.
“In April we will review everything, and at that point, we will likely proceed with an another cruiser and a part-time officer,” Myers said. “I do know that we are going to get some more equipment. We still have some equipment to purchase and we can use this grant money to purchase those items.”
The township’s department, which employs one full time officer, provides part-time police coverage to Bigler Township citizens and nearby Ramey Borough. The department began on April 1.
“The first step in ensuring the continued growth and success of a community is developing a comprehensive plan that addresses and anticipates both established and emerging needs,” said Sec. Davin. “This critical funding will help Pennsylvania’s municipalities create and implement the plans that will allow them to be more effective today and more prepared for tomorrow.”
DCED recently approved nearly $475,000 in funding for 12 municipal projects throughout the state. Funding from MAP helps local governments plan for and efficiently implement municipal projects available in three groups of activities: shared services, community planning, and floodplain management.