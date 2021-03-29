CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority held a special meeting Wednesday, March 24, to award a bid for an upgrade to a section of the wastewater collection system.
Office Manager April Smith reported members chose a proposal submitted by C&R Directional Boring, Clearfield, to replace the manhole and slip line 140-feet of terracotta pipe at a cost of $20,806 located in a section of Ridge Avenue.
Three offers were received for the project, Smith said.
Work is expected to get underway within the week, she noted.
The authority has been working on projects to help stop the infiltration of surface water into the wastewater collection and treatment system.