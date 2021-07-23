FRENCHVILLE — After a several year hiatus, Bethany Retreat Center, is hosting its Blueberry Festival.
The family-friendly festival will be held Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the center’s grounds located at 1031 Germania Rd., Frenchville.
Program Director Deborah Harzinski said, “We’re very excited to be hosting a festival this year. It has been about six years since we’ve had a festival. The last one was in 2014. We’ve taken a break and now we are ready to bring it back this year.”
Apparently county residents are also ready. Harzinski said about two weeks ago after signs announcing the festival were placed along state Route 879, a man pulled into the retreat center’s parking lot. He got out of his vehicle and asked where the festival was. He mentioned he’d attended previous festivals and told staff how much he’d enjoyed them.
Harzinski said there will be a full day of fun, music, raffles and a celebration of tiny indigo fruits in various types of baked goods and sauces.
There will be a basket raffle, a lottery tree and chances to win a quilt and a crocheted blanket. The winners of the raffles will be announced at 6 p.m.
For the younger set there will be a kid’s corner with arts and crafts projects, temporary tattoos and a gigantic obstacle course for kids and their families. There will also be games families can play including cornhole, frisbee golf, bocce and crocquet. “There will be lots and lots of things going on,” she said.
Harzinski said there will be an abundance of treats for purchase including slices of blueberry pie with or without ice cream, blueberry coffee cake, Belgian waffles with blueberry sauce and whipped topping. Festival goers can also order whole blueberry pies at a cost of $12 each or purchase pints of blueberry sauce at $6 each.
In addition, there will be hot sausage sandwiches, sloppy joes, hotdogs, nachos, soft pretzels, tossed salad, macaroni salad and beverages to buy.
At 2 p.m., HeavenBound will present a concert in the gazebo, and at 4 p.m., A Day Awaits will perform. Those attending the concerts may want to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on as seating is limited.
Harzinski said in light of COVID-19, festival visitors are asked to observe social distancing. There will also be hand sanitizing stations and masks will be available for those who want to wear them.
“Most of the activities will be outdoors. There will be a tent set up for dining but refreshments can also be eaten in the dining hall for those who want to,” she said.
The blueberries are grown on the center’s grounds. There will be an opportunity for those who want to pick berries that day to do so. Those picking berries for purchase are asked to bring their own containers.
Berries can also be picked Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, at the center. Executive Director Doug Laplante said those who pick berries can earn a free quart in exchange for picking two quarts for the festival.
Laplante said all proceeds from the festival are designated for projects to help Clearfield County residents. “Part of our mission here at Bethany Retreat Center is to never let our neighbors slip through the cracks. We find neighbors who have a need and do what we can to meet it,” he said.
He said there are various services and programs for adults and youth. “We are looking to do more in 2021 and 2022,” Laplante said.