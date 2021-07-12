FRENCHVILLE — Just as Bethany Retreat Center provides a respite to those with weary or troubled souls, the center’s administration hopes an ongoing project will provide restoration to nature.
A grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Watershed Forestry Habitat Restoration program will allow much of the approximately 150 acres of grounds surrounding the center to return to a more natural habitat encouraging birds, bees and butterflies to visit native and pollinator plants that will be added to the landscape and to clean and improve the quality of the existing streams and ponds on the property.
Mary Kay LaPlante, who serves the center along with her husband Doug, who is the center’s executive director, said “An opportunity came to us and we thought how can we use it to do things differently here.”
Nearly 600 trees and shrubs were planted and five acres of pollinator space created as part of the project’s first phase. In the second portion of the project, meadows will be added with work likely getting started in the fall. The project is very much weather-dependent, she said.
LaPlante said, “Beside the obvious beauty wildflower meadows, grassland and native plants offer, we have chosen to allow some of the lawns at the center to revert back to meadows and pollinator fields to be good stewards of the land and serve the many aspects of God’s creation — plants, animals, insects and of course those who visit the center and benefit from it. We recognize the interconnectedness of all of us.”
She said the center worked with We Conserve PA — a non-profit organization based in Harrisburg that works to protect the commonwealth’s special green spaces.
The LaPlantes said the association helped to educate the staff about the benefits of reverting from turf grass to meadows and creating riparian buffers to protect existing waterways on the property.
“Meadows improve the water quality all the way to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River by intercepting pollutants that are not absorbed by turf grass. Pollination is critical to fruit and seed production and is provided by insects on the hunt for nectar, pollen and other floral rewards. Currently habitat loss and pesticide use threaten bees, butterflies and other beneficial pollinators,” she explained.
Paths will be mowed through the meadows to allow those attending private retreats or who want to spend time calming their souls and renewing their faith by visiting the grounds, easy access to the property’s spiritual and beauty spots.
“We are also planning to add pavilions and seating so that those who are on a retreat will have a place to sit and pray while enjoying God’s creation,” she explained.
“The transformation will be a work in progress and will occur at God’s pace. At Bethany we say ‘God is spoken here.’ With the changes we see and sense his presence in even more vivid and vibrant ways. We are working to honor the idea that God draws us to himself in nature as well as through his holy word,” she explained.
Doug LaPlante said the center hopes “Folks from throughout the county will come and take a look at what is going on here. We are open for walking, praying and meditation. There is lots of space here to walk or sit and enjoy the outdoors.”
The Bethany Retreat Center was established in 1982 by the Anawim Religious Community of Frenchville. It is a place to rest, renew and be recreated through seeking a deeper spiritual relationship with God.
Sister Ruth Ann Madera is the retreat and spiritual directors. Sister Suzanne is the director of the Bethany Youth Center at Young People Who Care.
Additional information about the center is available on the website, www.bethanyretreatcenter.org or by calling 814-263-4855.