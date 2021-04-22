COALPORT — A project to explore the possibility of extending wastewater collection lines to areas of Beccaria Township has received state funding.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-35, announced this week the township has been awarded a state grant for the project to improve public safety and protect water supplies
Beccaria Township was approved to receive a grant of $14,244 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The funds will pay for half the cost of a study to explore the feasibility and costs to extend wastewater lines to serve Utahville and Rosebud and small sections of Heverly Boulevard and the township line near Irvona where residents relay on on-lot septic systems or wildcat sewers.
Supervisor Randy Blake said the township has applied four times to the CFA for funding for the study.
Thursday, Blake said he said he did not have any information on when the project would get underway or how long it will take.
“We will be working hand-in-hand with Beccaria, Coalport and Irvona Municipal Authority on this,” he explained.
The township has not received official notification from CFA yet, Blake said. He said once the study is done the township will have to look at the results and types of funding available before it makes any decisions on whether to proceed.
The program is funded with money assessed by the Commonwealth through the state’s Impact Fee, which is paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers.
“I’m so pleased that our area will benefit from these grants, which will fund projects that will improve the equality of life for area residents,” Langerholc said, adding, “These are important investments in our natural resources, public safety and economic development, and vital to our future.”