Joy, wonder, and praise are at the heart of this year’s Clearfield Choral Society’s Christmas concert, ‘Be Merry and Sing.’ The concert is being held at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church on Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
The beauty of the Nativity story has transcended generations and has filled people with wonder and joy for thousands of years. The concert invites you to “be merry and sing…in worship of Christ’s Nativity” in the form of carols, hymns, and new favorites for the season.
O Holy Night eloquently demands of us our praise and adoration of the child, while Mary’s lullaby, Hush, my Babe brings us into the intimate setting of the manger.
Dan Forrest’s ethereal setting of See Amid the Winter’s Snow encapsulates the heart of the season, musically employing strength and honor in our celebration of the birth.
Then, join the choir as they sing songs that complement the story with familial tradition, such as the iconic number Christmas Time is Here from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and fun favorites provided by the High Voltage Youth Show Choir.
Clearfield Choral Society and High Voltage Youth Show Choir are under the direction of Catherine Mandell. Amanda Hertlein serves as the High Voltage assistant, and Gary Wilsoncroft serves as the Choral Society’s accompanist.
Join your family, friends, and community members on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church for a night filled with joy, wonder, and praise! Admission to the concert is a canned good, and donations to the choirs will be accepted.