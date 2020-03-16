St. Francis School held its annual St. Patrick’s Day Bazaar raffle on Sunday.
Other than the raffles, the school had to postpone the bazaar for the first time in its history due to Gov. Tom Wolf cancelling school and school-related activities for two weeks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
However, the school is planning to reschedule the bazaar once the pandemic emergency is over, according to school Principal Sheila Clancy.
The school had not yet begun preparing the food for the bazaar before Wolf’s announcement, therefore most of it can be used when the bazaar is rescheduled, Clancy said.
The winners of the raffles are as follows:
$10,000 Grand Prize – Stephanie Foster, Lynn Taylor, Cathy Kirby Hryn and Donna and Shawn McCracken
$500 (five winners) – Sherrie Surkovich of Clearfield, Carol Luzier and Allison Kephart of West Decatur, Gary Coyer of Philipsburg, Randy Lemmo of Clearfield and the employees of Drayer Physical Therapy.
$500 small raffle winners (two) – Toby Bullers of DuBois and Mary Ann Bassaro of Marlton, N.J.
$250 winner – Jean Addleman of Clearfield
$50 (five winners) – Stephanie Miscavish (twice), Stephanie Coble of Clearfield, Eric Reinke and Kate Dotsey of Chester Springs.