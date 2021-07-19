AUSTIN –Visitors are invited to go bat crazy at Sinnemahoning State Park, Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25. There are programs for all ages including an outdoor nature movie, fun kids’ activities, an indoor presentation, and the opportunity to count resident bats. All programs are free, family-friendly, and many do not require pre-registration.
The Secret World of Bats will be held Friday, July 23, beginning at 8 p.m. Take an inside look at the lives of bats across five continents as they feed, raise their young and interact with their environment. This 50-minute acclaimed nature film, “The Secret World of Bats”, is fun for all ages. It will be held at the campground’s amphitheater.
Batty for Bats, a DiscoverE program will be held Saturday, July 24, beginning at 3 p.m. Visitors can go wild about bats with activities, games, and crafts for families with children age four to 12. Older and younger siblings are welcome. No pre-registration is needed for this free family program. The program will be held at the Wildlife Center Classroom.
Bats of Pennsylvania will be held Saturday, July 24, beginning from 7 p.m. Visitors can meet the nine species of bats that live in Pennsylvania and learn how bats play an important role in a healthy natural ecosystem. The program will include information about White Nose Syndrome and what can be done to help bats survive. The program is an indoor PowerPoint presentation for all ages. It will be held at the Wildlife Center Classroom.
The annual Bat Count will be taken Saturday, July 24, beginning at 8:30 p.m. The bat populations are declining in Pennsylvania. Visitors will find out why bats are in trouble and what can be done to help. Visitors should come prepared to observe and count bats as they emerge for the night. Those attending should bring a flashlight and wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. The program will be held at Wildlife Viewing Area.
Pontoon Boat Tours will be held Sunday, July 25. Three tours will be available at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and noon. Join park staff for a relaxing and informative one hour tour of the lake searching the shoreline for herons, ducks, turtles, and other wildlife. The program is free but donations are requested. All ages are welcome. Reservations are recommended but not required. The boats leave from the Lake Day Use Area.
To pre-register for a program, or for more information, visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar. Those needing assistance with online registration, should call the park office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Those needing an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.