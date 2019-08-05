It was a bad day for essential utilities and the residents who rely on them in Clearfield on Monday.
Workers strugglef to repair a break in a large water main at the intersection of Linden and Elizabeth Streets in the Old Town Road area of the borough.
The 16-inch diameter water main broke at about 11:30 a.m. and flooded streets, yards and basements for several blocks, and knocked out water service to a significant portion of Clearfield south of the area of the break. Water service was restored in less than an hour, Clearfield Municipal Authority Manager John Williams said.
The break occurred on an old section of the water line that was installed in the early 1900s, according to Williams.
The CMA instituted a boil water notice for residents within one block of the water main break, Williams said.
In another utility matter, an electricial transformer malfunction at Penn Highlands Clearfield caused the health care facility to operate on limited power until Monday at 1 p.m., and thousands of residents were affected by a large water line break in the Old Town Road neighborhood.
According to hospital Spokeswoman MaryJo Yebernetsky, an electrical transformer malfunctioned at 4 a.m. Sunday.
While the hospital had no disruptions Sunday while on emergency power sources and a secondary Penelec power source, the facility had to run on its generators from 7 a.m. to about 1 p.m. on Monday because the secondary power source had to be shut off by Penelec for repairs.
The power outage did not affect the Emergency Department at all, Yebernetsky said. It remained fully functional and continued to accept patients.
Surgical patients and some outpatient appointments, such as CT and MRI scans, were rescheduled. Patients who did not receive a new appointment time may call the hospital at 765-5341.
During this time, the hospital followed its protocols for emergencies. The hospital regularly reviews and prepares for such events. Plans have been created and teams are in place to spring into action should anything affect the regular workings of the hospital or should a large emergency happen in the community.
“Our staff handled the situation well and worked in a safest manner for our patients,” said Rhonda Halstead, president of PH Clearfield. “We plan and practice for such events should they ever occur. We always want to be prepared so we can provide the best, quality care for our patients and the community.”