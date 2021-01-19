HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board on Monday accepted the resignation of a director — and filled the vacancy.
A withdrawal was accepted from long-time Director John Bacher. Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger told the board he had spoken with Bacher who told him he tendered his resignation because “he has other commitments and wants to move on.” He also thanked the district and the board for the opportunity to serve in the position. The resignation is effective immediately.
Dr. Zesiger told the board they had 30 days to fill the vacancy but reported the district has a resident who provided notice to the district of his inclination to serve.
“Dr. Daniel Perna has submitted a letter of letter of interest in filling the seat.”
The board unanimously accepted Bacher’s resignation and appointed Perna of Houtzdale to fill the position that expires Nov. 30. Perna will receive his oath of office at the board’s Feb. 15 meeting.
In an interview Tuesday with The Progress, Perna reported his interest in filling the seat stems from his “lifelong experience in education.”
He said he has worked for six school districts as an English instructor, basketball and football coach, administrator and for 19 years has operated an educational consulting business.
“With my background and field, I believed I could add something to the board. I am just one of nine board members whose role is to set the policy of the school district. I have no agenda,” he said.