WOODLAND — Alleged disrespectful and unsafe usage of all-terrain vehicles is making the rounds in various townships, including towns where their use on roadways is prohibited.
James Dehass, a resident of Mutton Hollow Road in Bradford Township, brought the issue of rowdy, speeding four-wheelers and bikers to township supervisors at a recent meeting.
Side-by-sides are not an issue, Dehass noted. It’s the dirt bikes and four-wheelers who travel down the road at high rates of speed. The road does have a speed limit sign of 35 mph, he stated. However, riders frequently exceed the limit.
On one particular occasion, Dehass stood in the driveway, attempting to get a rider to slow down. The rider simply swerved and continued on their path.
The riders allegedly traverse the road at all hours throughout the day. Dehass heard one outside at about 2:45 a.m.
The time of the ride or speed of the vehicles wouldn’t matter. The operation of ATVs on the roads is illegal in Bradford Township.
“Our roads are closed to ATVs,” said Supervisor Dennis Mulhollan Jr. “Other townships, they’re open, but our roads are closed. We have a lot of them on the road, but they’re not legal.”
Township members discussed recent crashes in Clearfield County, noting the relatively high number of ATV-related injuries.
The supervisors agreed to talk to Clearfield-based state police in an effort to increase coverage on the road.
“We can call and make a request to our friends and see what happens,” said Mulhollan.