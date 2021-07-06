PHILIPSBURG — A 14-year-old Osceola Mills teen was killed and a 14-year-old Philipsburg female and a 15-year-old Osceola Mills male were flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona following an ATV crash on Saturday.
According to the Clearfield-based state police, the 14-year-old male was driving a 2001 Suzuki Quadrunner on Logan Road in Decatur Township at approximately 3:03 a.m. and the other two teens were passengers on the vehicle.
The road was a gravel roadway and the driver attempted to negotiate a downhill right hand turn when the ATV went off the left side of the road and struck a tree with its left front corner causing all three teens to be thrown from the ATV.
The operator was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clearfield County Coroner’s office.
None of the teens were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
State police were assisted on the scene by the Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills and Moshannon Valley EMS.