STROUDSBURG — Andrew Molinaro, a Clearfield Area High School graduate of 1990, is making it big in the fiery world of blacksmithing through his own company, Artisans of the Anvil.
Artisans of the Anvil is an artist-blacksmithing and design company based in the Pocono mountains. Molinaro began his business in February 2000.
Located in a 100-year-old industrial building in Stroudsburg, the company was established initially as a forge/fabrication business. His work includes architectural commissions, home furnishings, and sculpture.
Molinaro always had the intention of moving his business toward traditional craftsmanship. He said his shop is a mix of old and new, occupying 6,000 square feet with more room to grow.
His forging stations are fitted out with the best in up-to-date blacksmithing equipment. Anvils, hammers, coal forges, leg vices and power hammers decorate the shop in an organized and clean manner.
Molinaro’s shop has an open door policy and unless the weather is too cold, the doors are open to passers-by. The smiths are often happy to explain what they are doing and give an impromptu demonstration for the occasional visitor.
“At Artisans, our goal is to enjoy the craft we have chosen. We want to share that enjoyment and as much as our schedule permits,” Molinaro said.
This past summer, his business installed intricate forged bronze handrails for the sanctuary of Temple Emanu-El in New York, N.Y.
“This was a big deal for me since this building sits on the famous 5th Avenue, or Museum mile, as it is well known,” Molinaro said.
Operating a forge in Stroudsburg, Andrew has landed some amazing commissions in his 20 years of business. From ironwork in the Plaza hotel to gates at Longwood gardens, his work has been improving since his early days at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair.
“This installation at Temple Emanu-El rates highest for its place of relevance, importance of the building, and attention to detail,” Molinaro said. “It is all hand forged and hand chiseled. The bronze handrails match the intricate decoration of the 1920’s Temple.”
An inspiration for Andrew in his youth was the Dimeling Hotel in the center of downtown Clearfield.
“I developed a great love and appreciation for architecture while running around the streets of Clearfield as a teen,” Molinaro said. “That building always made me stop and stare. It still does.”
Andrew’s company, Artisans of the Anvil, is on social media and the internet, selling custom commissions and fine home furnishings on Etsy at https://www.etsy.com/shop/ArtisansoftheAnvil. He can be found on his Facebook page as well as his website, www.artisansoftheanvil.com.