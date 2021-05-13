Anytime Fitness of Clearfield sponsored an event in mid-April to raise funds for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County.
Competitors, both club members and members of the public, entered the Relay for Life Games and participated in timed challenges in one of three fitness levels, beginners, moderate and advanced.
Some of the challenges included modified push-ups, bicep curls and squats for beginners; burpees, inclined sit-ups and timed planks for moderates; and bench pressing, deadlifting and squatting body weight for those in the advanced category.
Participants were able to come to the club any time during the week of April 19 to complete the challenges for each fitness levels.
The winners are: beginner category, Natasha Rawlings, first; moderate, Victoria Bixler, first; Sam Morgan, second; and Sean Rawlings, third; and advanced, John Shaffer, first; George McCarty and Chris Osborn, tied for second.
The event was organized by Michelle Carper. Carper said the business recently opened and although the amount of participants totaled 16, she believes the event was successful and will become an annual fundraiser. “We now have more members who want to join the next time,” she told The Progress.
The club raised $1,315 through the registration fees for the challenge and proceeds from a basket raffle.
Carper said participants were very enthusiastic about the event and donating the proceeds to ACS. “ We all have been effected by cancer someway or another whether it be personally or watching a loved one suffer,” she said.