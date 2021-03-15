Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority made plans for its annual spring electronics recycling and household hazardous waste collection event at its recent meeting.
The event is set for Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Clearfield County Jail at 115 21st St., Clearfield.
Director Jodi Brennan said registration is currently live. Appointments can be made by calling 866-815-0016 or visiting the website, www.ecsr.net, clicking on the Saturday events and scrolling to the April 24, Clearfield County date to choose a time to arrive.
Electronics items to be accepted, Brennan said, include televisions, monitors, computer towers and components such as keyboards, mice and speakers, printers, copiers, FAX machines, scanners, audio, stereo and video equipment, DVD and VCR players, telephones and answering machines and any electronics with a circuit board or card.
Household hazardous waste that can be collected includes oil-based paint and stain, paint thinners, household cleaners, degreasers, car care products, pesticides, pool chemicals, gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, propane tanks, compressed gas cylinders, florescent lamps, batteries and antifreeze.
There will be a cost per pound. Televisions, monitors, computer towers and peripherals are 60 cents per pound. All other electronic waste is 40 cents per pound. Household hazardous waste is $1 per pound. Universal waste such as fluorescent bulbs and batteries is 75 cents per pound. Paint is 63 cents per pound and propane tanks are $4 each. Payment is due when the items are delivered at the event.
The company does not accept explosives, fire extinguishers, radioactive material, elemental mercury and mercury-containing devices, ammunition, tires, medical waste, syringes, smoke detectors, large appliances and compressed gas.
Brennan said, “We are encouraging county residents to take advantage of the opportunity to dispose of their electronics and hazardous household waste in a safe and responsible manner.”