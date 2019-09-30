CLEARFIELD — The 8th annual Clearfield Pumpkin Run/Walk 5K, Fall Festival and Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show is returning to downtown Clearfield on Saturday, Oct. 12 hosted by the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation.
The day will start off with a Pumpkin Run 5K run/walk through the streets of Clearfield. Participants must register by Sept. 30 to be guaranteed a race shirt. Day-of registration will begin be 7-8 a.m. and the race will start at 8:30 a.m. There will have a new event this year for youths ages 3-10. The cost for the Pumpkin Patch Sprint will be $5 and each child will receive a t-shirt and goodie bag while supplies last for participating. This will not be a timed event. Visit www.discoverclearfield.com for more information.
After the race, the Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This admission-free, family-friendly event on Market, Locust, and Third Streets features something for everyone. Festival-goers can enjoy great food while meeting and mingling with more than 100 talented artisans as they display and sell work ranging from ceramics, fiber, wood, leather and metalwork to jewelry, glass, photography and mixed-media art pieces.
Many downtown businesses will also be open to showcase great fall sales. There will be live entertainment by Country singer Joe Quick from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., then Guitarnia student musicians and Temptation Alley from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in front of the courthouse. Kids will be able to “Chalk-Up Clearfield” sponsored by Historica Plus Antiques (located by the kid’s area) for the children to design their own square on the sidewalk. There will also be lots of games, face painting and fall activities for kids all day throughout the festival.
The Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade will take place at 2 p.m. in the Express Cafe Parking lot. Sponsored by the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, pets must be leashed and current on vaccines. No animals should be forced to wear costumes that cause any discomfort or injury to the animal. Bring your pet in costume – owners are invited to come in costume too! Prizes awarded. Participation is free. Treats to all pets.
In addition, the fifth annual Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project will take place in and around the Third Street Parking lot with registration from 10 a.m. –to noon Registration fee is $10.
For more information, call 765-6000 or visit www.DisoverClearfield.com