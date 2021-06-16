COALPORT — The 21st annual Coalport Street Fair will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After canceling the 2020 event because of COVID-19 restrictions concerns, the Coalport Community Decorating Committee is ready to offer the community a great time and a day of fun.
Many activities are planned. Committee President John Shawley said shopping is a huge part of the event with vendors lining much of Main Street and several of its off streets.
“There will be more than 60 vendors Saturday. We had to shut off registrations several weeks ago because so many wanted to participate,” he explained. Visitors can choose from crafts, food, jewelry, wooden and home decor and many other items.
Also new this year is an expanded kid’s corner with numerous activities for the younger set including a petting zoo.
“We have a rock wall for climbing. That’s new this year. The committee thinks kids will enjoy it,” Shawley noted. There will also be carnival-style games and obstacle courses.
Live music will be provided for visitors listening pleasure including “The Extra Miles” who will perform between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and “De Ja Vue” from 2-4 p.m.
A demonstration by Invictus –Weapon Throwing is planned, Shawley said.
Other favorite events will be returning including the parade stepping off at 1 p.m., a cruise-in for classic antique vehicles from 1:30-4 p.m. Shawley said the recent annual car show at Irvona had more than 500 vehicles participating and the committee put a flyer for the cruise in in every vehicle.
“We’re hoping many of them will cruise in to Coalport Saturday to be with us,” he said. The vehicles were also invited to be part of the parade that will line up at 12:30 p.m. near the Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post No. 7043 at 1400 Railroad St., Coalport.
Two corn-hole tournaments have been scheduled from 2-4 p.m. because of player demand. Registration will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parking lot of Ginger’s Restaurant. Those playing must be age 18 or older. The cost to register is $7 per person.
“We really hope everyone will come out to the Coalport Street Fair and that they will support the community and local vendors. We hope they have a great time here at Coalport,” Shawley said.
Additional information and any last-minute schedule changes will be noted on the Coalport Decorating Committee’s Facebook page.
Proceeds from Saturday’s event benefit the CDC’s many community-oriented projects and will be used as seed money for the 2022 Coalport Street Fair.