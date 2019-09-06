PATTON — Prince Gallitzin State Park will host its annual Apple Cider Festival and Craft Show on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Muskrat Beach Area 2.
The festival features more than 100 craft vendors, 20 food vendors, live entertainment from the bands Ride the Song and Tree, hayrides, a petting zoo, chainsaw carving, apple cider demonstrations, environmental education programs and more.
Admission is free with donations accepted for parking. All donations collected by the Friends of Prince Gallitzin State Park will go toward supporting projects and events for the park.
For more information, contact Tony DeSantis, Environmental Education Specialist, at 674-1000 ext. 105 or by email at princeprogramssp@pa.gov.