KARTHAUS — One of the area’s largest and most popular treasure troves is returning this summer.
After taking a break in 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19, the 100 Mile Yard Sale is returning this summer.
Held on Friday and Saturday during the third full week of July, the sale beckons to those searching for a bargain, the unusual, a piece for a personal collection or who want to experience the natural beauty found along state Route 879 and its spurs.
Hundreds of residents in Clearfield, Elk and Cameron counties take part, setting up sales in their front yards, garages or at spots along the highways. Items offered range from antiques, vintage pieces, handmade items, housewares, tools, clothing, toys and tchotchkes galore.
The dates for the 2021 event are Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17. The hours advertised are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., although individual participants may set different dates and times for their personal sales.
Quehanna Industrial Development Corp organizes and coordinates the sale as well as serving as its ambassador.
QIDC Treasurer Chris Williams said QIDC received numerous petitions for the sale to return this year.
“The community requested it. They missed it big time,” Williams told The Progress.
She said QIDC plays an active role in the sale. It annually sets up a headquarters, open both days, at Big M’s Garage, Karthaus. She said visitors know where to find the organization and members are able give them event directories, sell them snacks and beverages and offer helpful advice since internet reliability is sparse in much of the area where the sale is held.
Visit Clearfield County Director Josiah Jones said he believes the 2021 sale promises to be even better attended than previous ones.
“We are getting inquiries from people from all over telling us they want to come and they want to book rooms locally because they know how quickly they fill up,” he said.
Jones said he and the board of Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority were sorry not be able to provide grant funds to QIDC this year to help it defray expenses associated with managing the sale.
He reported that the sale, like other Clearfield County events, were not able to apply for grants because CCRTA had no funds to award last year or this year because of the impact COVID-19 has had on the county’s tourism budget.
“We are disappointed because we can’t help,” Jones said, adding the sale annually brings many visitors to Clearfield County — visitors who spend money on lodging, food and souvenirs.
Jones said he is delighted to be part of QIDC and its sale committee.
Sale participants are asked by QIDC to register and pay a small participation fee of $10 each. Funds collected are used to advertise the event. Those registering by Saturday, May 1 will have their site included in the official sale directory.
Registration may be made on line. Participants are requested to email qidckarthaus2017@gmail.com. Payment is accepted using a check or PayPal. Information about the sale is also available on QIDC’s website, www.visitquehannaarea.com.
Participants who prefer to register in-person can do so on April 11, 18 and 25 from 1-3 p.m. at the Quehanna Motor Lodge, 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus.
Williams said those who register receive an official sale poster that should be displayed during both days to let visitors know they are part of the event.
Any leftover funds from the 2021 sale will be generated into startup monies for next year’s sale. Williams said QIDC also supports Clearfield and Centre counties’ businesses when it has directories printed and purchases other items for the sale.
“All the funds stay local in Clearfield and Philipsburg. We try to keep the money here,” she explained.