The coronavirus pandemic already has led to the cancellation of Memorial Day events, including some coordinated by American Legion posts. As social distancing has become the best defense against the virus, more cancellations are expected, limiting how Americans can honor those who died while in service to our nation.
Because of that, The American Legion will provide a safe venue to observe Memorial Day — social media.
Legion members and those outside of the organization are asked to share the names of those you will honor and remember on Memorial Day. The Legion’s plan is to compile a list and then begin sharing them regularly via social media channels over Memorial Day Weekend.
The following information is requested:
• The servicemember’s name, along with the submitter’s relationship to the servicemember;
• Year entering and year leaving the military;
• Branch of service;
• American Legion membership, if not KIA; and
• A photo of the servicemember, either in uniform or civilian clothes.
Information can be submitted via Legiontown through the category Virtual Memorial Day. Submissions will be shared via Facebook and Twitter starting May 22. Follow along either social media platform using the hashtag #VirtualMemorialDay.