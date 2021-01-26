PHILIPSBURG — An Altoona man is dead after his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck during an ice and snow storm on Tuesday morning.
Joseph A. Heath, 49, of Altoona, was pronounced dead by Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers on scene of the crash that occurred at 7:30 a.m. on the 2400-block of U.S. 322/Port Matilda Highway on Thompson’s Curve just outside of Philipsburg in Rush Township.
According to Rockview-based state police, a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia tractor trailer driven by Natalia Oliferchuk, 52, of Forest Park, Ill., was traveling westbound and a 2011 BMW 328i driven by Heath was traveling eastbound in the eastbound lane. The tractor-trailer was attempting to negotiate a left/south curve in the roadway.
While negotiating the curve, the tractor-trailer lost control and began to slide. It then traveled southwest across the double yellow line, striking Heath’s vehicle at the point of initial impact. The force of the impact caused both vehicles to travel off of the roadway, and the Heath vehicle then struck an unoccupied pickup truck that was legally parked off the southern side of the roadway.
The tractor trailer continued traveling west, re-entering the roadway, and traveled a short distance before coming to a final controlled rest on the northern shoulder of the roadway. The Heath vehicle came to a final uncontrolled rest off the shoulder side of the roadway facing north.
The driver of the tractor trailer did not report any injuries.
The roadway was closed for an undetermined time and later reopened to one lane of traffic to allow Rockview-based state police and the PSP Motor Carrier Division to conduct a crash investigation.
Also assisting on scene were members of Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept. and Fire Police, Moshannon Valley EMS, and the state Department of Transportation.